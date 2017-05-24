House intel panel to issue subpoenas for Flynn material
WASHINGTON — The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel will be issuing subpoenas to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to
Rep. Adam Schiff of California told reporters at a breakfast Wednesday that Flynn has declined to provide materials to the committee. He says the committee will be "following up with subpoenas" to maximize the chances of getting information from Flynn.
President Donald Trump fired Flynn for making misleading statements to
Flynn has become a target of probes being conducted in the House, Senate and the FBI.
The Senate intelligence committee also has issued subpoenas to Flynn to get him to
