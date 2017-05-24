House speaker rejects Trump's branding of Comey as 'nut job'
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he disagrees with President Donald Trump's assessment that former FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job."
Ryan tells the Axios
The New York Times reported last week that Trump told Russian diplomats that firing "nut job" Comey had relieved "great pressure" on him.
The White House has said Comey's firing was unrelated to the FBI's Russia investigation.
Ryan, who's frequently disagreed with the president, says he works well with Trump and that Trump's best quality is "his energy and his engagement.
The Wisconsin Republican says when Trump "sees a goal he wants to achieve — health care is a perfect example — he just focuses on it. He has no pretension about him."
