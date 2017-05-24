Joe Biden to give Class Day address at Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Former
Graduating seniors are expected to hear from Biden at a ceremony starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Democrat served six terms as a U.S. senator for Delaware before becoming
He left office this year and is leading policy institutes at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Delaware.
Biden previously said he was
Harvard seniors have been inviting speakers for Class Day since 1968.
Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to give the university's commencement address on Thursday.
