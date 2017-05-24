London premiere of 'Wonder Woman' is cancelled after attack

LONDON — The glitzy, star-filled London premiere of "Wonder Woman" has been scrapped following the terror attack in Manchester.

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet on May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe. Warner Bros said in a statement Wednesday that the movie's junket and premiere were off "in light of the current situation."

The film is released worldwide on June 2.