London premiere of 'Wonder Woman' is cancelled after attack
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — The glitzy, star-filled London premiere of "Wonder Woman" has been scrapped following the terror attack in Manchester.
Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet on May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe. Warner Bros said in a statement Wednesday that the movie's junket and premiere were off "in light of the current situation."
The film is released worldwide on June 2.
"Wonder Woman" is the latest event
Most Popular
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Halifax Transit bus
-
Taylor Samson's blood found on evidence from Sandeson farm, jury hears in first-degree murder trial
-
Halifax driver hits reverse instead of drive as car ends up perched against retaining wall
-