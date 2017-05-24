Los Angeles man convicted of 1981 magazine-ad murder
A
A
Share via Email
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Southern California jury has convicted a man for the 1981 robbery and murder of a 77-year-old widower he met through a magazine ad.
Sixty-five-year-old James Andrew Melton of Los Angeles was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and other charges that carry a possible life sentence.
Prosecutors say Melton planned to rob wealthy older men. He placed an ad for a romantic encounter in The Advocate and Anthony DeSousa replied.
Authorities say Melton went to DeSousa's Newport Beach home, where DeSousa was bound, robbed, beaten and strangled and his home burglarized.
Authorities say Melton took jewelry and other items and fled in the victim's car.
It was Melton's third trial. The first ended with a death sentence but was overturned and the second ended in mistrial.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Taylor Samson's blood found on evidence from Sandeson farm, jury hears in first-degree murder trial
-
New playground at Mooney’s Bay raising questions of cultural insensitivity
-
Three men in Nova Scotia charged in lobster theft and fraud case totalling $3 million
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead