Man who shot teen, took selfie with him as he died appeals
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A lawyer for a 19-year-old Pennsylvania man convicted of shooting a friend and then posing for a selfie with the dying teen has appealed his sentence.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2qhFY53) that the attorney for Maxwell Morton, of Jeannette, filed an appeal Tuesday asking a judge to impose a lesser sentence than the 15 to 30 years in prison issued last week.
Morton was convicted in February of third-degree murder for the 2015 shooting of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan.
He said he and Mangan were playing with a handgun and he thought it wasn't loaded when he pointed it at Mangan and pulled the trigger.
Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com
