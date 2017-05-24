Manning's conditions of confinement lawsuit dismissed

WASHINGTON — A lawsuit brought by Pvt. Chelsea Manning over the conditions of her confinement has been dismissed.

Manning, the Army soldier who was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for giving classified materials to WikiLeaks, was released May 17 from lockup at Kansas' Fort Leavenworth after President Barack Obama commuted her sentence before leaving office.

One of her attorneys, Chase Strangio, wrote on Twitter on Monday that the case was dismissed because she is free. Strangio wrote: "She fought hard & we all benefited."