McAuliffe pardons mother detained by immigration officials

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has pardoned a minor driving offence committed years ago by an immigrant mother of two, saying he hopes this will help prevent her deportation by President Donald Trump's administration.

The advocacy group CASA said Cruz Mendez came to the U.S. from El Salvador a decade ago, and was stopped for a broken taillight in 2013. After receiving two deferrals from deportation in 2014 and 2015, she was arrested this month after going with her lawyer to a check-in appointment at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.