News / World

Myanmar ethnic groups, government meet for peace talks

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, left, and Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw, right, speak together during the photos session after the Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong (Second Session) at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, May. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, left, and Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw, right, speak together during the photos session after the Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong (Second Session) at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, May. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

YANGON, Myanmar — Representatives from Myanmar's ethic rebel groups and the government have gathered in the capital for peace talks aimed at ending decades of ethnic rebellions in the country.

Delegates filled a conference hall in Naypyitaw on Wednesday for the start of the five-days talks, which come nine months after a first round of talks was held.

Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces high expectations from ethnic groups and the international community to end decades-long civil armed conflicts in various parts of the country.

Suu Kyi said Wednesday that her government would not pressure the ethnic groups into a cease-fire agreement, and would allow for open negotiations.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular