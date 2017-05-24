NATO chief welcomes increased US defence spending in Europe
BRUSSELS — NATO's chief is welcoming a
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the move "is support for collective
Speaking ahead of NATO talks with President Donald Trump Thursday, Stoltenberg said stepping up funding in Europe by 40
Trump's 2018 budget will see an increase of $1.4 billion in spending in Europe.
It will also help increase the presence of rotating U.S. forces and assist Washington in fulfilling its commitments to the NATO military alliance.