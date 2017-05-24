NATO chief welcomes increased US defence spending in Europe

BRUSSELS — NATO's chief is welcoming a defence spending boost in the new U.S. budget and says it's a sign of Washington's support for security in Europe.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the move "is support for collective defence not only in words, but also in deeds from the United States."

Speaking ahead of NATO talks with President Donald Trump Thursday, Stoltenberg said stepping up funding in Europe by 40 per cent would mean more military exercises, training, weapons and ammunition, and infrastructure investment.

Trump's 2018 budget will see an increase of $1.4 billion in spending in Europe.