New WHO chief: Planned US funding cuts not a 'closed issue'

GENEVA — The new head of the World Health Organization doesn't believe the Trump administration's calls to slash funding for international aid and U.N. agencies like his is a "closed issue."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that WHO needs to "move fast" in addressing the budget issues, such as through increasing support from groups like the World Bank and the Global Fund.

He also expressed hopes to expand the base of donor countries, which could be "shock absorber" if funding shrinks.