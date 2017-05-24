No Joke: Unconscious man rode on car's trunk for miles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When police pulled over a Tennessee couple and told them a body was lying on the trunk of their car, they thought it was a joke — until they got out to look.
They found an unconscious man who had somehow remained on the trunk for about 14 miles (23
Driver Carl Webb told reporters he had left the Memphis in May barbeque festival before the officer pulled them over Thursday evening.
Memphis police say in a statement that Officer Benjamin Huff noticed what appeared to be a man on the black Ford Taurus
No charges were filed.
