Ohio officer's attorneys seek dismissal of case
CINCINNATI — Attorneys for a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist are asking an Ohio judge to dismiss the case on the eve of his murder retrial, claiming the county prosecutor violated a gag order.
Ray Tensing's
The motion was obtained by The Associated Press.
The previous jury couldn't reach a verdict. Prospective retrial jurors are scheduled to report Thursday.
The former University of Cincinnati officer testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away during a 2015 traffic stop.