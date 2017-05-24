Palestinians, Israel police clash at Jerusalem Old City gate

JERUSALEM — Clashes have broken out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces as Israeli demonstrators march through the Old City of Jerusalem to mark the 50th anniversary of Israel's capture of the city's eastern half.

Several dozen young Israeli men, some holding Israeli flags, were marching through the Old City's Damascus Gate on their way to the Western Wall on Wednesday when they encountered a group of Palestinian protesters.

Israeli forces moved in, and clashes ensued with the Palestinian protesters. No injuries were reported.