Poland critical of EU policy on taking in migrants

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's prime minister is citing the attack in Manchester to reinforce her government's opposition to a European Union plan to share migrants.

Beata Szydlo spoke Wednesday ahead of a parliament vote in which the opposition sought in vain to oust Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz.

She praised Macierewicz, saying he wants a strong army capable of opposing threats that include terrorism.

Citing security reasons, her government is rejecting EU pressure for Poland to take in a number of migrants.

She said Poland "will not participate in the Brussels elites' folly."