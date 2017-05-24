Cops: 3 teens stabbed on NYC street in fight among students

NEW YORK — Police say three teenagers have been stabbed on a street near Manhattan's Theater District during a fight among students outside a school.

The stabbing happened Wednesday just as school was getting out, around the corner from the new Broadway production of "Groundhog Day."

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy in a red hat, and he fled.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach, a 17-year-old boy slashed on his ear and an 18-year-old with wounded in the arm. Authorities say they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

City education department officials say they're working closely with authorities and the safety of staff and students is top priority.