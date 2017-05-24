Police: gunman said neo-Nazi roommates were planning terror
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man told police that he fatally shot his neo-Nazi roommates because he wanted to prevent a planned act of domestic terrorism.
Court documents filed Tuesday show that 18-year-old Devon Arthurs made the comment to police on Friday after he led officers to the bodies.
Arthurs, who told police he was a recent convert to Islam, said his roommates had disparaged his new religion. He says their
Investigators also found bomb-making materials, Nazi propaganda and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in the apartment with the bodies.
Also arrested was a fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, an active member of the Florida National Guard who police say admitted to being a neo-Nazi and who gathered the explosives.
Arthurs is due in court Wednesday morning.
