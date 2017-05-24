Russian defence minister boasts about arms upgrade

MOSCOW — Russia's defence minister says the military has received a steady flow of new weapons allowing it to maintain a "strategic parity" with NATO.

Sergei Shoigu said in Wednesday's speech before lawmakers that Russia's nuclear forces have been equipped with the new Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles with an enhanced capability to penetrate any potential missile defence .

The navy has commissioned three new Borei-class nuclear submarines armed with the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles, and Shoigu said their number will reach seven by 2021. He said that after 2021 the military will also start receiving a modernized version of the Tu-160 long-range bomber.