Texas Senate rejecting House's watered down 'bathroom bill'

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate is planning to reject a House attempt to revive the transgender "bathroom bill" and seek a conference committee to reconcile differences in proposals that each chamber passed on the issue.

The Senate originally approved a sweeping measure requiring transgender Texans to use public restrooms corresponding to their birth-certificate gender. On Sunday, the House passed a transgender bathroom rule pertaining only to schools.

Under it, transgender students wouldn't be allowed to choose the school bathroom they use, but could use separate, single-occupancy restrooms.

That language was attached to a separate, school emergency planning bill and its sponsor, Republican Sen. Larry Taylor, told reporters Tuesday night he'd reject the House modification as not going far enough.