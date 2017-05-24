The Latest: Alabama inmate seeks execution stay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Latest on the scheduled execution in Alabama (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

An Alabama inmate is asking an appellate court to stop his execution as he challenges the constitutionality of the state's death penalty procedures.

Lawyers for Tommy Arthur filed the request Tuesday night with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. Arthur has a pending lawsuit arguing Alabama improperly left decisions about how lethal injections are carried out to state prison officials.

The stay request comes after the appellate court on Tuesday reversed a judge's decision to toss out the lawsuit. The court said since it should have been transferred to the court where his trial occurred.

The state attorney general's office says the decision should not delay the execution.

Arthur is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday. Arthur was convicted in the 1982 murder-for-hire of Troy Wicker.

Arthur has had seven executions stayed previously.

__

1:30 a.m.

An Alabama inmate who has had seven executions postponed is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Thursday.

Tommy Arthur maintains his innocence, but concedes in a phone interview from prison his hopes of winning another reprieve are diminishing. Still, the 75-year-old Arthur says he "won't give up."

Arthur was convicted in the 1982 murder-for-hire of Troy Wicker. Judy Wicker initially told police that a black man broke into the house, raped her and killed her husband. After her conviction, she testified that Arthur killed her husband while wearing a wig and makeup and that she paid him $10,000.

Arthur's legal team has challenged lethal injection procedures.