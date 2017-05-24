The Latest: Hostages taken at church in southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Latest on the siege of a Philippine city that led President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in the south (all times local):

2 p.m.

A Philippine Roman Catholic church leader says a priest and several churchgoers have been taken hostage from a cathedral by gunmen in a southern city.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas, president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, and another church official said Wednesday that gunmen forced their way into a cathedral in Marawi city and seized the Rev. Chito Suganob and more than a dozen churchgoers and staff as fighting raged between government troops and Muslim militants.