The Latest: Lawmakers work through the night on state budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the Minnesota Legislature's work to pass a state budget (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

The Minnesota Legislature blew through another deadline as it worked through the night in special session to finish a two-year budget.

After a self-imposed 7 a.m. deadline, still no passage. The Legislature was operating in a special session that began Tuesday just after midnight after the regular session produced only a small part of the $46 budget.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders then said they had tentative agreements on several remaining budget bills and that they believed they could wrap up their work by 7 a.m. Wednesday. That didn't happen.

The two sides have agreed in principle to a budget that increases public school funding, cuts taxes by $650 million and provides $300 million for road and bridge repairs.

6:38 a.m.

Looks like the Minnesota Legislature will need yet another extension to finish its budget in a special session.

Lawmakers are still working Wednesday morning after meeting through the night on a $46 million budget.

Gov. Mark Dayton agreed to call an overtime session immediately after the regular session ended Monday at midnight without a full budget in place. Despite action on one of five remaining budget bills early Wednesday, a self-imposed 7 a.m. deadline seems out of reach.