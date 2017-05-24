The Latest: Security high in Berlin ahead of Obama visit
BERLIN — Police in Berlin have stepped up security in preparation for major events in the German capital, days after the deadly attack in Manchester.
Some 100,000 people, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, are expected to attend a gathering starting Wednesday of German Protestant Church members as the country marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.
Obama is due to take part in a podium discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel near the city's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Thursday.
The German soccer cup final also takes place in Berlin on Saturday, drawing tens of thousands of fans.
Berlin's top security official, Andreas Geisel, told public broadcaster RBB-Inforadio on Wednesday that authorities believe there is a "high abstract threat level" but have no concrete indications an attack is planned.
