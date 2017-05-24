The Latest: Sister: brother's shooter 'sick and twisted'

TAMPA, Fla. — The Latest in the case of a man accused of slaying roommates who he said were neo-Nazis who disparaged his Islamic faith (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The sister of a man fatally shot by his roommate says she believes her brother was staying with an avowed neo-Nazi in Florida because her brother was looking for work, not because he shared his views.

Alyssa Himmelman is the sister of Jeremy Himmelman. Police say 18-year-old Devon Arthurs confessed to killing the 22-year-old Himmelman and 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk in the Tampa apartment they shared. They say Arthurs claimed the two were neo-Nazis who disparaged his Islamic faith. Arthurs says he previously shared their views before converting to Islam.

Also arrested was a fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, after bomb-making materials and Nazi propaganda were found in the apartment. Russell told authorities he was a neo-Nazi who started a group called Atomwaffen.

Alyssa Himmelman said her brother was friends with Russell and Arthurs, but she described Arthurs as "sick and twisted."

2 a.m.

A Florida man told police he fatally shot his neo-Nazi roommates because he wanted to prevent a planned act of domestic terrorism.

Court documents filed Tuesday show that 18-year-old Devon Arthurs made the comment to police on Friday after leading officers to the bodies.

Arthurs, who told police he was a recent convert to Islam, said his roommates had disparaged his new religion and that their behaviour also spurred his actions.

Investigators found bomb-making materials, Nazi propaganda and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in the apartment with the bodies.

Also arrested was a fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, an active member of the Florida National Guard who police say admitted to being a neo-Nazi and who gathered the explosives.