Trump wants $108M for deeper ports; Corps adds $56M boost
A
A
Share via Email
SAVANNAH, Ga. — President Donald Trump wants $108 million to deepen
Ports from New England to Texas are seeking more than $4.6 billion in federal and state funding to deepen their
Most of those ports have waterways that are too shallow for such big ships to navigate unless they carry lighter loads or travel at high tides.
While Congress has authorized 15 total port projects to pursue deeper and wider shipping channels, Trump's proposed budget released Tuesday requests money for only two of them in the 2018 fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. Deepening projects for Boston and Savannah, Georgia, would essentially split $108 million.
But not every port left out of Trump's budget request came away empty-handed. The Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees maintenance and construction on U.S. waterways, on Wednesday evening released its spending plan for discretionary funds recently approved by Congress.
That plan includes more than $56 million for five
The discretionary funds should give a guaranteed boost to the Army Corps' chosen
"Now you've got the congressional money and you're going to see what's coming to you right now," said Jim Walker, navigation policy director for the American Association of Port Authorities. "You may be a year away from seeing the (fiscal) 2018 money."
The Port of Boston, where officials hope to start deepening the
And while Trump's request of $50 million for Savannah, the fourth-busiest U.S. container port, is 17
Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Georgia Republican, said in a statement he was "disappointed by the failure of the Army Corps of Engineers" to route some of the discretionary funds to Savannah. He made no mention of Trump's budget request.
"Rest assured that I will continue fighting in Congress to secure sufficient funding for this worthy project to be completed without further delays," Isakson said.
Federal funding for deeper
Georgia ensured dredging of the Savannah River got started in 2015 by spending state taxpayers' $266 million share upfront. South Carolina was prepared to do the same, with $300 million in state funding set aside to begin deepening the Charleston
"The significance of this funding for the timeline of our deepening project cannot be overstated — it is tremendous news for Charleston," Jim Newsome, CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority, said in a statement.
Most Popular
-
'It's really easy:' Unpacked Halifax becomes first zero waste store in Maritimes
-
Increased security, police presence planned for Salt-n-Pepa show in Halifax
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Halifax Transit bus
-
‘Extremely frustrating’ to see crowds where sea lion grabbed girl, says expert