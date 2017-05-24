UNICEF: Lives of 26 million children threatened by conflict

BEIRUT — The United Nation's children agency says regional conflicts are threatening the lives of over 24 million children, most of them in Yemen, Iraq and Syria. The agency says that from cholera in Yemen to attacks on hospitals in Syria and the tens of thousands of children trapped in Iraq's city of Mosul, the violence is depriving children of essential health care.

UNICEF said in a statement released on Wednesday that Yemen tops the list, with 9.6 million children in need.

It says water and sanitation services have been compromised, causing waterborne diseases to spread, while there is not enough food to meet children's needs.