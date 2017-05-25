4 Kosovars arrested for plotting terror acts

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo police say they have arrested four ethnic Albanians suspected of preparing terror acts.

A statement Thursday said police carried out a large operation checking five locations in the capital, Pristina, as well as Gjilan and Ferizaj in the south.

Police said they seized a revolver, a rifle, a computer, mobile phones and some notebooks.

Two of the arrested were later released after questioning.

It did not specify what terror plans they were accused of, adding the investigation is ongoing.