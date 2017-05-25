At least 10 killed in police-settler clash in Brazil

SAO PAULO — Authorities say at least 10 civilians have been killed in a clash with police in Brazil's northern jungle state of Para.

The Para Public Safety Department says nine men and a woman died in shooting that started when settlers trying to stake a claim to land started firing at police who had come arrest suspects in a murder. It occurred at the Santa Lucia ranch, about 560 miles (900 kilometres ) from the state capital of Belem.

The Pastoral Land Commission of the Catholic Church says the shooting started when police entered to evict the settlers.