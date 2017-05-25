Brewing company creates beer in honour of baby hippo Fiona
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo's prematurely born hippo named Fiona is getting a new beer in her
Listermann Brewing Company is releasing a Team Fiona New England-style IPA. The hippo's care team helped brew the beer.
And the brewing company says 25
The brewing company describes the beer as having a soft mouth feel, hazy appearance with a fruit-juice
Fiona was born at the zoo in January, weighing just 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She now weighs more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms). Zoo caretakers are preparing to move her to a group of hippos that includes her parents.
Listermann's general manager says watching Fiona grow up has been a joy.