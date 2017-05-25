Convicted killer lunges at co-defendant while verdicts read

BOSTON — One of four people charged with murder lunged at a co-defendant and shouted profanities and "I'm not going to forget!" while their guilty verdicts were being read in a Boston courtroom.

Omar Bonner, Omar Denton, Andrew Robertson, and Javaine Watson were convicted Wednesday in the December 2013 shooting death of 25-year-old Romeo McCubbin in the city's Dorchester neighbourhood .

The Boston Herald reports that during the reading of the verdicts, Watson lunged at Robertson and shouted at him before being dragged out. The judge called it "pandemonium."