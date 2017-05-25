Foreigners detained in Japan stage hunger strike to stay
TOKYO — Dozens of people seeking to immigrate to Japan have staged a hunger strike while in detention.
Supporter Mitsuru Miyasako told reporters Thursday many had been recruited to work in Japan during the "bubble economy" about 30 years ago but now were being told to go home.
None has been charged with a crime. About half are seeking refugee status, although only about 0.3
The hunger strike, which started May 9 with 22 people in a Tokyo
Immigration officials say such people simply need to leave Japan.
Supporters say their treatment is a violation of human rights and improvements are needed.