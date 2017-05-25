Former US prosecutor: Justice can't tolerate alternate facts

NEW YORK — Former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara (buh-RAH'-ruh) is praising government officials who challenge their superiors.

Manhattan's former top federal prosecutor didn't criticize his ex-boss, President Donald Trump, by name in Thursday's remarks to graduates at the New York Law School. But Bharara cited former FBI director James Comey's willingness to challenge then-President George W. Bush when he feared an anti-terrorism measure was unconstitutional.

Bharara warned that "groupthink is death to justice and to fairness."

He added: "Justice cannot tolerate fake news or alternate facts or abuse of power. I hope our leaders get this. I don't know if they all do."