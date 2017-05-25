Government finds $6 billion in improper student aid payments
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are criticizing the Education Department over $6 billion in improper payments made as part of the federal student aid programs.
Government data shows the improper payments were made in 2016. They include payments made to wrong recipients or for incorrect amounts.
Jay Hurt — chief financial officer of Federal Student Aid — tells a House hearing that a zero-
But GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina says she thinks the Education Department should strive for no mistakes.
The official in charge of managing federal student aid resigned abruptly Tuesday night and didn't testify.
To North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows, that was "slap in the face" to taxpayers.
