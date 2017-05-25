Moldova: mayor, city officials detained in corruption case

CHISINAU, Moldova — Anti-corruption prosecutors in Moldova have detained the mayor of Chisinau and three other city officials on suspicion of influence peddling and overstepping their authority.

Prosecutors detained Mayor Dorin Chirtoaca, two advisers and a secretary in the city administration Thursday evening. Supporters gathered at the city hall and some tried to prevent the mayor's detention.

Chirtoaca and the officials were taken to the National Anti-Corruption Center. They have not been charged and no other details were immediately available.