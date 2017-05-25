Breaking: Appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
After the controversial ban's latest legal defeats, the Trump administration will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court next.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that blocked the travel ban. It's the first appeals court to rule on the revised travel ban. Trump rewrote the ban after several legal defeats. His administration will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
A federal judge in Hawaii has also halted that provision and the freeze on the U.S. refugee program. Trump's administration is fighting that decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
More coming
Most Popular
-
Halifax driver hits reverse instead of drive as car ends up perched against retaining wall
-
Deadmau5 to headline free outdoor concert on Halifax Common for Canada Day
-
This police officer is calling out bike lane blockers on Twitter
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth