Nurse in prison for killing infant indicted in another death

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas nurse who's been serving a 99-year prison sentence for the fatal overdose of an infant in her care has been indicted in the death of another infant as prosecutors try to keep her behind bars.

A Bexar (BAYR) County grand jury indicted Genene Jones Thursday on a murder count in the 1981 death of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer.

Jones was serving concurrent sentences from 1985 murder convictions: a 99-year prison sentence for the death of 15-month-old Chelsea McClelland and a 60-year term for the death of 4-week-old Rolando Santos.