Red Cross says it's stepped up aid across Syrian front lines

BEIRUT — The International Committee of the Red Cross says that aid deliveries across front lines in war-torn Syria have significantly stepped up, compared to earlier years of the conflict.

A statement on Thursday by ICRC president, Peter Maurer, says there has been an eightfold increase in 2016 in aid deliveries, a trend that continues this year. But Maurer says needs remain grave.

He says people who have returned to their homes as well as the displaced need more sustainable, long-term assistance. Nearly half of Syria's pre-war population of 23 million has been displaced by the conflict.