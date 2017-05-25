Report details shootout after San Bernardino terror attack

LOS ANGELES — Authorities have released a detailed report that includes the accounts of more than two dozen law enforcement officers involved in a shootout with a husband and wife who killed 14 people and wounded 22 others in the San Bernardino terror attack.

San Bernardino County prosecutors released the report Thursday.

It details how officers identified husband-and-wife assailants Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik and a gunfight that ensued after officers tried to stop the fleeing couple.

An officer recalled shooting at Farook during the exchange of gunfire and seeing Farook fall but said he continued to clutch his rifle and was shot again.