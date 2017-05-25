Romanian man sentenced for US ATM skimming scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Federal prosecutors say a Romanian man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in a multi-state bank ATM skimming scheme.

In addition to a two-year, four-month sentence, Bogdan Mocanu, who was living in New York City, was also ordered Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield to pay nearly $343,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Mocanu was part of a group that defrauded banks in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey by placing devices on automated-teller machines that recorded debit and credit card account numbers. They also installed cameras to capture customer personal identification numbers for those cards.