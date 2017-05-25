San Diego schools sued over anti-Islamophobia campaign

SAN DIEGO — Six parents have sued the San Diego school district, alleging that its anti-Islamophobia campaign favours Islam over other religions and grants special protections to Muslim students.

Their attorney, Charles LiMandri, said at a news conference Thursday that the campaign is a "politically correct solution to a problem that does not exist."

District officials declined to comment on the federal lawsuit, which asks a judge to immediately halt the effort. They have vigorously defended the campaign, saying bullying of Muslim students is pervasive and vastly underreported.