Senate panel OKs new sanctions on Iran; nuclear deal remains

WASHINGTON — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved bipartisan legislation that would authorize the president to levy new penalties on Iran while keeping the landmark nuclear deal in place.

Lawmakers voted 18-3 on Thursday to pass the bill.

The legislation would impose mandatory sanctions on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them.

The measure would punish Iran's Revolutionary Guards and enforce an arms embargo.

Sen. Bob Corker is the committee chairman and one of the bill's sponsors. The Tennessee Republican says he recently reviewed top-secret intelligence that detailed Iran's support for terrorism and other destabilizing actions.

Corker says "it is astounding what Iran continues to do around the world."