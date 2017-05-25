News / World

Some 'Silent Service' vets cringe at Trump's sub disclosure

This photo taken taken Feb. 16, 2017, shows Deen Brown, 94, of Oakdale, Conn. A leaked transcript of a telephone conversation between President Donald Trump and the president of the Philippines last month shows the leaders discussing the North Korean threat. Trump revealed the U.S. had two nuclear submarines in the region. Brown, who conducted submarine war patrols for the Navy during World War II, said submarine locations shouldn't be advertised, but said he wasn't concerned with what Trump said because the submarines may not even be where he said they were. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)

This photo taken taken Feb. 16, 2017, shows Deen Brown, 94, of Oakdale, Conn. A leaked transcript of a telephone conversation between President Donald Trump and the president of the Philippines last month shows the leaders discussing the North Korean threat. Trump revealed the U.S. had two nuclear submarines in the region. Brown, who conducted submarine war patrols for the Navy during World War II, said submarine locations shouldn't be advertised, but said he wasn't concerned with what Trump said because the submarines may not even be where he said they were. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Some veterans of the Navy's "Silent Service" are cringing at news that President Donald Trump disclosed the whereabouts of two submarines that are part of an undersea force that prides itself on stealth.

While Trump did not give up the subs' precise location, his telling Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte of the submarines' presence in a private conversation startled many in a community that has long abided by the adage "Loose lips sink ships."

Some in the submarine community said they were not alarmed because Trump didn't give specific co-ordinates and they're confident the submarines will not be found.

A leaked transcript of a telephone conversation between Trump and Duterte last month shows the leaders discussing the North Korean threat. Trump revealed the U.S. had two nuclear submarines in the region.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular