Some 'Silent Service' vets cringe at Trump's sub disclosure
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Some veterans of the Navy's "Silent Service" are cringing at news that President Donald Trump disclosed the whereabouts of two submarines that are part of an undersea force that prides itself on stealth.
While Trump did not give up the subs' precise location, his telling Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte of the submarines' presence in a private conversation startled many in a community that has long abided by the adage "Loose lips sink ships."
A leaked transcript of a telephone conversation between Trump and Duterte last month shows the leaders discussing the North Korean threat. Trump revealed the U.S. had two nuclear submarines in the region.
