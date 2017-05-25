Spanish navy rescues 282 migrants from 2 boats off Libya

MADRID — Spain's defence ministry says a navy frigate has rescued 282 migrants from two boats found adrift in waters off the Libyan coast.

A ministry statement says the migrants rescued Wednesday included 18 Eritrean children under 10 years old. They were sailing in a small rubber boat and a larger wooden one.

The statement Thursday says the migrants were from African and Asian nations. They were transferred to a British vessel also taking part in the European Union's anti-smuggling mission in Libyan waters.