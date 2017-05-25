The Latest: Anchorage police shoot man armed with hatchet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the shooting of a suspect by an Anchorage police officer (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

A suspected prowler is in critical condition after he was shot by an Anchorage police officer.

Thirty-two-year-old Howard Watson Jr. remains at a hospital.

Police just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday took a report of a prowler breaking into a car near 100th Avenue and the Old Seward Highway.

Six officers and a canine unit responded and found multiple damaged cars.

At 5 a.m., an officer several blocks away spotted a man carrying pepper spray running through yards. The officer told him to stop, and when he didn't, the officer attempted to stop him with a stun gun.

Police say the man dislodged probes from the stun gun and produced a hatchet.

The officer ordered him to drop the weapon, and when he didn't, the officer fired his service handgun, striking the man multiple times.

___

7:35 a.m.

Anchorage police say an officer confronted a suspected prowler armed with a hatchet and fired shots in south Anchorage.

An initial police press release does not indicate whether the suspect was struck.

Police just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday took a report of a prowler in south Anchorage between the Old and New Seward highways off 100th Avenue.

Officers found that someone had broken into multiple cars.

An officer spotted a man cutting through neighbourhood yards. The officer tried to stop the man, and when he continued, unsuccessfully attempted to stop him with a stun gun.

Police say the suspect produced a hatchet. The officer then reported shots had been fired.