The Latest: Bonding bill posted as special session resumes

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the Minnesota Legislature's special session (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Legislative leaders have released a bill to borrow more than $1 billion for public construction projects that includes more than $250 million for transportation infrastructure.

The bonding bill is expected to the final piece of legislation that lawmakers take up during the special session, which was envisioned as a one-day event for Tuesday but entered its third day on Thursday.

The bill also includes nearly $120 million for the University of Minnesota and over $92 million for the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

Lawmakers reconvened around midday Thursday. They're hoping to turn a good night's sleep into progress on finishing off the remaining pieces of a $46 billion budget, after two days of struggling to make headway.

___

12:45 p.m.

The Minnesota Legislature is back for the third day of its special session, with lawmakers hoping that a night of sleep will help as they make another run at finish off a $46 billion budget.

The House was gaveled to order around noon and adjourned 10 minutes later. The Senate convened around 12:30. Both chambers soon recessed so party caucuses could meet.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt expressed optimism after the House broke Wednesday night that lawmakers could finish Thursday. But he predicted it could take 12 to 18 hours. And he didn't rule out a return after the Memorial Day weekend.

After a day of scant progress Wednesday, Thursday's agenda includes bills to fund health and human service programs, state government operations and a borrowing bill for public construction projects.

___

12:05 a.m

Minnesota lawmakers plan to regroup at noon Thursday to make another run at passing the major parts of a massive $46 billion budget.

They made scant headway Wednesday and missed a 7 a.m. deadline for finishing their work and going home.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt expressed optimism after the House broke for the night that lawmakers could finish up Thursday. But he predicts a long day and doesn't rule out a return after the Memorial Day weekend.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says they're still trying to work out the details of a broad agreement among legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton that went sour.