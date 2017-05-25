The Latest: Brazil president withdraws troops after clashes

BRASILIA, Brazil — The Latest on Brazil's political crisis (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

President Michel Temer has revoked an order to deploy the military in Brazil's capital following clashes between police and protesters demanding his resignation.

Two ministries were set on fire and 49 people were injured during Wednesday's clashes.

Temer ordered 1,500 troops to restore order and soldiers took up positions guarding federal buildings.

But on Thursday he revoked the order with a decree published in the Official Diary. It says the violence has ceased and order has been restored.