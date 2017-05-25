The Latest: Democrats not sure pot compromise possible soon

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Latest on Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's veto of a marijuana legalization bill (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Democratic lawmakers are questioning whether a deal to legalize marijuana in Vermont can be reached next month during a short veto session.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill Wednesday, saying he was sending it back to the Legislature with recommendations for changes, such as more aggressive penalties for smoking pot while driving or in the presence of children.

Democratic Sen. Richard Sears says he doubts an agreement can be reached if House Republicans aren't willing to suspend the legislative rules to allow legislation to move more quickly.

House Republican Leader Don Turner has said GOP representatives support the veto and he sees no reason to expedite or circumvent the legislative process by suspending the legislative rules.

____

1:50 p.m.

Supporters of marijuana legalization are disappointed that Vermont's governor vetoed a bill to legalize it in the state but are hopeful that a compromise can be reached in the Legislature next month.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill Wednesday, saying he was sending it back to the Legislature with recommendations for changes such as more aggressive penalties for smoking pot while driving or in the presence of children. He suggested the Legislature could come up with a compromise during a veto session.

Eight other states, plus the District of Columbia, have legalized recreational marijuana.