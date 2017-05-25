The Latest: FBI examines Kushner meetings with Russians

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The Washington Post reports that the FBI is investigating meetings that President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had in December with Russian officials.

Kushner, a key White House adviser, had meetings late last year with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.

The Post story cites anonymous "people familiar with the investigation," who say the FBI investigation does not mean that Kushner is suspected of a crime.

Kushner attorney Jamie Gorelick says Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about the meetings. Gorelick says he will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.

The FBI is looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

___

3:30 p.m.

The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz had asked for the material by Wednesday.

On Thursday, the FBI sent a letter saying it is still evaluating the request in light of former FBI director Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel in the case. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the presidential election and possible collusion with Trump's campaign.

Chaffetz is seeking FBI documents and recordings detailing communications between Trump and Comey. Trump fired Comey May 9 amid questions about the FBI's investigation.