The Latest: Report: Tank was restarted, despite repair needs

ST. LOUIS — The Latest on the federal investigation into a deadly steam tank explosion in St. Louis (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A federal report says a St. Louis company's steam condensation tank exploded, shooting into the air and through the roof of a neighbouring business, after the tank was restarted despite needing emergency repairs.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released findings Thursday of its investigation into the April 3 explosion at Loy-Lange Box Co. Four people were killed.

The van-sized tank first sprung a leak in November 2012. The federal report says a contractor made emergency repairs but Loy-Lange ignored a recommendation to replace part of the tank.

Engineers again noticed a leak on March 31. The system was shut down and a technician was scheduled to arrive April 3. But investigators say the system was restarted that morning, before the technician arrived, and apparently exploded on startup.

___

6:30 a.m.

The federal agency investigating an April 3 steam tank explosion that killed four people in south St. Louis is preparing to release its findings.

The blast at Loy-Lange Box Co. propelled a van-sized steam condensation tank into the air and through the roof of a neighbouring business. One Loy-Lange worker died and three people died at Faultless Healthcare Linen after the tank landed in that company's office.