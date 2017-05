The Latest: Romanian police detain 7 migrants near Hungary

MADRID — The Latest on Europe's migrant crisis (all times local):

___

3:25 p.m.

Romanian border police say they have detained seven migrants from Ethiopia and Eritrea who are suspected of trying to illegally cross the border and head into the Schengen zone.

Police said in a statement they found six men and a woman in a field a few hundred yards (meters) from the border with Hungary early Thursday.

Hungary is a member of the visa-free Schengen zone. Romania is not.

The migrants told police they had hitched a ride to the border town of Nadlac and began walking.

___

1:50 p.m.

Spain's defence ministry says a navy frigate has rescued 282 migrants from two boats found adrift in waters off the Libyan coast.

A ministry statement says the migrants rescued Wednesday included 18 Eritrean children under 10 years old. They were sailing in a small rubber boat and a larger wooden one.

The statement Thursday says the migrants were from African and Asian nations. They were transferred to a British vessel also taking part in the European Union's anti-smuggling mission in Libyan waters.